Advertisement

Central Texas district reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.
There are speed radars in the school zones of several busy campuses around Killeen.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students will start heading back to school this week, and that means school buses will be back on the road. That also means drivers need to pay extra attention.

TxDOT has some pretty basic, but important, reminders for people behind the wheel. Drivers should leave plenty of room between themselves and school buses, watch out for kids and stop for flashing lights or stop signs on buses, no matter which direction you’re heading.

Another important reminder – slowing down in school zones. Killeen ISD has been working on a safety initiative, along with the city, to help remind drivers to pay attention to their speed.

There are new radar signs at four KISD campuses -- Peebles Elementary School, Live Oak Ridge Middle School, Killeen Elementary School and Manor Middle School. District spokesperson Taina Maya said people the signs can serve as an important reminder.

“This pilot program is really great to offer people feedback, because people are driving and they become distracted,” Maya said. “We want to be able to show them how they’re fast they’re going as our children are trying to cross busy streets and walking to and from school.”

Maya said it is critical people pay extra attention during the first few weeks of school.

“Look for those children, they are trying to catch the bus, maybe running at the last minute to and from for the first couple weeks as they get adjusted, and we need to make sure that we’re being respectful,” Maya said.

TxDOT also has some reminders for those kids waiting for the bus, like waiting as far back from the road as possible at the stop, waiting for the bus driver to signal it’s okay to cross the street and to only cross in front of the school bus.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Abbott, Speaker Phelan, claim efforts to force their return violate their civil rights

Latest News

Firefighters throughout Central Texas gathered in Waco to show support for one of their own...
Texas firefighters gather to show support for one of their own
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
Killeen ISD unveiled their newest and largest elementary schools in two dedication ceremonies...
Killeen ISD unveils two new elementary schools