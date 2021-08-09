Central Texas district reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students will start heading back to school this week, and that means school buses will be back on the road. That also means drivers need to pay extra attention.

TxDOT has some pretty basic, but important, reminders for people behind the wheel. Drivers should leave plenty of room between themselves and school buses, watch out for kids and stop for flashing lights or stop signs on buses, no matter which direction you’re heading.

Another important reminder – slowing down in school zones. Killeen ISD has been working on a safety initiative, along with the city, to help remind drivers to pay attention to their speed.

There are new radar signs at four KISD campuses -- Peebles Elementary School, Live Oak Ridge Middle School, Killeen Elementary School and Manor Middle School. District spokesperson Taina Maya said people the signs can serve as an important reminder.

“This pilot program is really great to offer people feedback, because people are driving and they become distracted,” Maya said. “We want to be able to show them how they’re fast they’re going as our children are trying to cross busy streets and walking to and from school.”

Maya said it is critical people pay extra attention during the first few weeks of school.

“Look for those children, they are trying to catch the bus, maybe running at the last minute to and from for the first couple weeks as they get adjusted, and we need to make sure that we’re being respectful,” Maya said.

TxDOT also has some reminders for those kids waiting for the bus, like waiting as far back from the road as possible at the stop, waiting for the bus driver to signal it’s okay to cross the street and to only cross in front of the school bus.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.