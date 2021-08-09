Dallas ISD superintendent issues mask mandate in defiance of governor’s order

DALLAS (KWTX) - The Dallas Independent School District issued a temporary mask mandate effective Tuesday, August 10, “to protect staff and students from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.”

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa made the announcement during the first day of school Monday.

The school district will temporarily require all staff, students and visitors to wear masks when on district property.

The announcement comes as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dallas County Health officials raised the COVID-19 alert to level red.

Local health officials reported hospitalizations in Dallas County are “rising at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, among all age groups, including children,” the district said.

Students under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine.

The district will continue to provide masks and sanitizer at district facilities and will continue contact tracing.

“Governor Abbott’s order does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students. Dallas ISD remains committed to the safety of our students and staff,” the district said.

