Advertisement

Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79

Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon Rodriguez. (Bottom row) left to right: Vidoll Smith, Kevin Wallace, Gustavo Miranda and Harkin Alano.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Eight men have been arrested in a two-day online child sex sting in Bell County, the oldest of whom is 79.

Two of the men traveled more than two hours to meet with whom they thought was a teenage girl, Bell County sheriff’s Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Two others are active-duty military personnel, he said.

“Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a 15- or 16-year-old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee,” Cruz said.

Kevin Wallace, 31; Harkin Alano, 49; Christopher Slough, 43, of Irving; Vidoll Smith, 27, of Temple: Gustavo Miranda, 38; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63, of Gun Barrel City and Daniel Martinez, 79 were arrested in the sting, Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Slough, Smith, Wallace, and Pulley remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, where they are held in lieu of $50,000 bonds.

Smith was held on bonds totaling $54,000.

He’s also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Alano, Miranda and Rodriguez did not appear on the jail’s online roster Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near Central Texas high school
Dallas Independent School District Superintendent Michael Hinojosa
Dallas ISD superintendent issues mask mandate in defiance of governor’s order
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Drivers in Killeen may notice some new speed radar signs at several schools in the city. The...
Central Texas school district reminding drivers to slow down in school zones