Local 5th graders teach their teachers about new tech tools

CCOPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Some fifth graders Monday in Copperas Cove turned the tables and taught some of their teachers about new technology that will enhance instruction in collaborative classroom environments as part of the district’s summer tech camp.

“It feels kind of weird and it feels like it’s … opposite day,” fifth grader Luke Newton said.

New technology won’t replace strong teaching but will complement it to create a new teaching and learning experience, officials said.

Michael Anderson Copperas cove Junior high P.E. Teacher

“They’re helping us and it’s an us thing,” Copperas Cove Junior High School physical education teacher Michael Anderson said.

“So, it’s huge that they can bring this (and) just not (to) focus on just in school,” he said.

“The fact that we’re getting students out of their seats that may not have the best physical ability but really want to participate, and they’re excited to be a part of the classroom environment just because of that piece of technology,” he said.

