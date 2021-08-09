Local police capture fugitive wanted on felony warrants, including sex assault
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers Saturday arrested Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants, including violation of an emergency protective order, burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, and theft.
Police officers spotted Brandon near the 1200 block of Mary Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
With the help of a K9 Unit, officers were able to locate Brandon at a car lot near 14th and Franklin.
The wanted fugitive allegedly tried to get away, but the officers were able to take him into custody.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.