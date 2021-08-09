Advertisement

Local police capture fugitive wanted on felony warrants, including sex assault

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers Saturday arrested Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants, including violation of an emergency protective order, burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, and theft.

Police officers spotted Brandon near the 1200 block of Mary Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

With the help of a K9 Unit, officers were able to locate Brandon at a car lot near 14th and Franklin.

The wanted fugitive allegedly tried to get away, but the officers were able to take him into custody.

