Local police capture fugitive wanted on felony warrants, including sex assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers Saturday arrested Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, a fugitive wanted on multiple felony warrants, including violation of an emergency protective order, burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, and theft.

Police officers spotted Brandon near the 1200 block of Mary Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

With the help of a K9 Unit, officers were able to locate Brandon at a car lot near 14th and Franklin.

The wanted fugitive allegedly tried to get away, but the officers were able to take him into custody.

