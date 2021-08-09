Advertisement

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There are no ICU beds available in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday, all available ICU beds have become occupied due to an increase in COVID-19 cases with 50 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Texas DSHS currently shows Angelina County with 555 active cases and Nacogdoches County with 215 active cases.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Christina Jezzizki hugs her friend Elizabeth outside her tent in front of Austin City Hall.
Austin struggling to find places for people experiencing homelessness as it begins enforcing public camping ban
A 23-year-old man was in custody Monday facing charges in the deaths of three women at a condo...
Man arrested in shooting death of 3 women on South Texas Island
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near Central Texas high school
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition