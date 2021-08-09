Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting death of 3 women on South Texas Island

A 23-year-old man was in custody Monday facing charges in the deaths of three women at a condo...
A 23-year-old man was in custody Monday facing charges in the deaths of three women at a condo on the Texas coast.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort town of South Padre Island.

Police say officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the barrier island community around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find three women shot to death.

The suspect fled but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel.

Police have not identified the man, who they say is being held pending formal charges.

The dead women were 46, 47 and 65 years old, and from the Houston area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Schools TEA Guidelines
TEA releases new COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Christina Jezzizki hugs her friend Elizabeth outside her tent in front of Austin City Hall.
Austin struggling to find places for people experiencing homelessness as it begins enforcing public camping ban
A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near Central Texas high school
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition