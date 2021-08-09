Advertisement

Melissa DeRosa, top aide to Gov. Cuomo, resigns from role

FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks...
FILE - Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa listens as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. DeRosa resigned Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, a week after a report found the governor sexually harassed 11 women. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, has told the media she resigned from her role.

She sent a statement to news organizations Sunday night announcing her resignation, about a week after a state attorney general report found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

DeRosa joined Cuomo’s administration in 2013, eventually becoming one of the governor’s most trusted confidantes.

She became his top aide in 2017. DeRosa said in her statement “the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

Cuomo has denied that he ever touched anyone inappropriately, but he acknowledged hugging and kissing aides and other individuals.

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, accompanied by his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, walks to...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, accompanied by his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, walks to talk with members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. DeRosa resigned Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, a week after a report found the governor sexually harassed 11 women. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)

