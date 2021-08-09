Advertisement

Motorcyclist taken to local hospital with serious in injuries after crash

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple.
A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple.(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple.

Officers responded to the accident at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road.

They determined the victim’s motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

