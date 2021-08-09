Motorcyclist taken to local hospital with serious in injuries after crash
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple.
Officers responded to the accident at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road.
They determined the victim’s motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
