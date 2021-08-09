Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A 15-year-old boy who was struck and killed while on a run early Monday morning near Rosebud-Lott High School was identified Monday afternoon as Bryce Fikes.

Fikes was practicing with the school’s cross-country team at the time of the accident.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy of incredible sorrow. Bryce was beloved as a friend and athlete at the high school, but most of all, as a wonderful son to the Fikes family,” Rosebud-Lott Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said.

“The Fikes family is indeed our family. The loss of Bryce is devastating to this school district and to the community as a whole. Our heartfelt prayers reside with the Fikes family as we mourn this incredible young man,” he said.

The head coach of the school’s cross-country team has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates.

Counselors will be available for students and staff.

Fikes was hit by an eastbound GMC Acadia as he ran along FM 431 near CR 343 in the unincorporated Travis community south of the high school.

Coaches from the school performed CPR on the teenager until first responders arrived.

He died at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The accident is under investigation.

