Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near Central Texas high school

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed while on a run early Monday morning near Rosebud-Lott High School.

The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was hit by an eastbound GMC Acadia as he ran along FM 431 near CR 343 in the unincorporated Travis community south of the high school.

He died at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The accident is under investigation.

