Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near Central Texas high school

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School. (File)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed while on a run early Monday morning near Rosebud-Lott High School.

The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was hit by an eastbound GMC Acadia as he ran along FM 431 near CR 343 in the unincorporated Travis community south of the high school.

He died at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The accident is under investigation.

