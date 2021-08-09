Advertisement

Texas firefighters gather to show support for one of their own

Firefighters throughout Central Texas gathered in Waco to show support for one of their own...
Firefighters throughout Central Texas gathered in Waco to show support for one of their own battling Covid.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Centra Texas firefighters gathered in Waco Sunday to support one of their own.

Loyde Wayne Junkin is currently in a Waxahachie hospital battling Covid, and tonight his brothers and sisters in the fire service gathered to show their support.

Around a dozen, departments showed up this evening in the parking lot of the Waco ISD Stadium.

The prayer vigil was put together by Brian Richards and Captain Jeffrey Henderson of the Beverly Hills fire department.

“Many of the people you see behind me tonight have worked with Loyde or have been trained by him,” said Captain Jeffrey Henderson of the Beverly Hills fire department.

Jukin is a retired firefighter from Waxahachie who continued his service to the community by training others and being on the state-wide covid task force with TEEX.

