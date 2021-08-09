Advertisement

Central Texas Heat Advisory at least through tomorrow

By Camille Hoxworth
The heat and humidity are going to stick with us all week long. Heat index values could reach the 105 to 110 range each afternoon, which gives us a Heat Advisory through *at least* Tuesday at 8 PM. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Tonight we have a mostly clear sky with warm temperatures, lows in the mid 70s. There will be a few clouds around in the morning, but those give way to sunshine by mid-morning. Tomorrow we get our south breeze back to take the edge off the heat a bit, but that’s about it. We won’t see much change throughout the week. We’re now knee-deep in summer/the hottest part of our year!

High pressure will keep the majority of us hot, dry and sunny through Thursday. Our next pattern change could arrive Friday into the weekend. That might bring a slight dip in highs and bring minimal rain chance back into the forecast.

HEAT ADVISORY
HEAT ADVISORY(KWTX)

Triple-digit heat indices through the entire work week