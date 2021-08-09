Triple-digit heat indices through the entire work week

We’re approaching the middle of August and we’re expecting one of the hottest weeks we’ve seen all summer this week. While that would normally mean highs above 100° with triple-digit heat indices to boot, this week will only feature the triple-digit heat index values since highs should stay just ever-so-slightly below the century mark. We’re kicking off the new work week with clouds overhead but those will give way to ample sunshine midday and through the afternoon. Morning lows in the upper 70s will warm into the low 90s by the lunch hour and into the upper 90s for highs late today. When you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be in the triple-digits by lunch time with late-day heat indices climbing as high as 107°. We’re expecting the same thing tomorrow but there could be a stray shower rolling through for some. Morning temperatures should be a touch cooler with mostly clear morning skies. We’ll start the day in the mid-to-upper 70s before those late-day highs settle back in the mid-to-upper 90s. Just like with Monday, heat indices could climb as high as 107°. The Gulf sea breeze should be active Tuesday and there’s a chance a stray shower could sneak into Milam, Robertson, Leon, Bell, or Falls County late in the afternoon after about 3 PM. After Tuesday it doesn’t look like rain chances will be around until maybe the weekend.

Before we reach the weekend, we’re expecting highs to flirt with but likely stay a touch below 100°. Breezy south winds which will gust to near 20 MPH today and tomorrow should wane mid-week and into the weekend which will help to drop heat index values a little bit but unfortunately not by much. Highs Wednesday and Thursday should be very close to 100° and could potentially briefly reach the century mark in the afternoon but the heat index may only be as high as about 105°. We should see temperatures slip a bit on Friday and then slip even more into the mid-90s this weekend but the weekend weather and next week’s weather depends on whether or not high pressure breaks and a weak storm system tries to slide in. Rain chances are near 20% Saturday afternoon through next Wednesday with highs near 97° Saturday falling to the low-to-mid 90s Sunday through Wednesday in anticipation of that storm system arriving. If the system doesn’t actually get close to the area, the heat won’t break and highs will need to be adjusted upward.

