Advertisement

US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are investigating the latest fatal case of a rare tropical disease typically found in South Asia.

The unidentified person, who died last month in Georgia, was the fourth U.S. case this year of melioidosis caused by a bacteria that lives in soil and water, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

None of the cases from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota or Texas traveled internationally, puzzling experts. The CDC said two died.

Federal health officials sent an alert about the latest case to doctors, asking them to consider melioidosis if they face a bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to antibiotics — even if the patient has not traveled outside of the country. The CDC said the infection is treatable if caught early and treated correctly.

Though the illnesses were found in different states at different times, the agency said lab analyses showed the infections were closely related.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Shooting at a party in Freestone County leaves one person dead, two injured
An elderly Central Texas man thwarted a would-be scammer pretty much by accident, but police...
Elderly Central Texas man thwarts scammer, police urge vigilance
The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating two separate crashes along interstate...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in 2 crashes along I-14
Gov. Greg Abbott has said there will be no government-imposed shutdowns or mask mandates.
As coronavirus rages again in Texas, governor resists statewide action

Latest News

In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, Austin ISD Superintendent
Austin ISD superintendent on inability to enforce mask mandate: ‘What if a child dies on my watch?’
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
COVID cases surge as kids head back to school