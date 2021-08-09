Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have identified the victim from Saturday’s deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street.

The vehicle’s driver Juan Vazques-Rico, 31, of Caldwell was killed in the crash. The passenger has not been identified but remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Dartmouth Street ran a stop sign at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to officials.

The occupants in the westbound SUV suffered non-incapacitating injuries, according to police.

