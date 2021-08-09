Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have identified the victim from Saturday’s deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street.
The vehicle’s driver Juan Vazques-Rico, 31, of Caldwell was killed in the crash. The passenger has not been identified but remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.
Police say around 6:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Dartmouth Street ran a stop sign at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to officials.
The occupants in the westbound SUV suffered non-incapacitating injuries, according to police.
