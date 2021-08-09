Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have identified the victim from Saturday’s deadly crash that happened at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Dartmouth Street.

The vehicle’s driver Juan Vazques-Rico, 31, of Caldwell was killed in the crash. The passenger has not been identified but remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police say around 6:45 p.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on Dartmouth Street ran a stop sign at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to officials.

The occupants in the westbound SUV suffered non-incapacitating injuries, according to police.

