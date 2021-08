WACO, Texas (KWTX) --- An 18-wheeler caught fire just outside of Lorena late Monday night.

At one point, the cab was completely engulfed.

Crews responding to the scene were able to contain the fire within the hour.

Our photographer on the scene says no one else was involved, and that the driver was unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

