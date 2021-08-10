2-A-DAYS: Marlin

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2020 was an interested year for Marlin. The Bulldogs had just four wins, but somehow snuck into the post-season.

Marlin was knocked out in the first round and ended the year with a losing record.

The Bulldogs come into 2021 with a new head coach, and Ruben Torres has already made some significant changes to the team’s culture.

Marlin has plenty of talent on the roster this season. The question is: how quickly can Coach Torres turn that raw talent into a team can consistently win?

