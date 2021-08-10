Advertisement

2-A-DAYS: Marlin

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 2020 was an interested year for Marlin. The Bulldogs had just four wins, but somehow snuck into the post-season.

Marlin was knocked out in the first round and ended the year with a losing record.

The Bulldogs come into 2021 with a new head coach, and Ruben Torres has already made some significant changes to the team’s culture.

Marlin has plenty of talent on the roster this season. The question is: how quickly can Coach Torres turn that raw talent into a team can consistently win?

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Latest News

2-A-DAYS: Salado
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Bob Jenkins, who was ESPN’s lead motorsports announcer for more than 20 years and called the...
Longtime Indy 500, ESPN racing announcer Bob Jenkins dies at 73
Academy prepares for season two under Head Coach Chris Lancaster
2-A-DAYS: Academy