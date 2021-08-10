Advertisement

2-A-DAYS: Salado

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The expectations are high for Salado this year.

The Eagles are coming off an 11-win season in 2020, and the team looks primed to build on that success.

Hutton Haire is entering his fourth season as the team’s starting quarterback, and he seems to have full command of an offense that has several new faces on the O-Line.

Head Coach Alan Haire says there are still some holes the team is looking to fill, but he feels like his team is on the right path.

