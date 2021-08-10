Advertisement

Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3

Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l(Navarro County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Navarro County authorities asked for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a teenager who disappeared a week ago.

Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3 in Blooming Grove on State Highway 22 west of Corsicana.

He was wearing black shirt, black athletic pants, and black shoes.

He may also be wearing a black baseball cap and an American flag face mask.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 654-3002.

