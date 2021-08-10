COVID-19 spike puts ‘extraordinary pressure’ on hospitals, ERs and personnel, local hospitals say

(KWTX) - The spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant of the virus “is putting extraordinary pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and our healthcare professionals,” Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center and Ascension Providence said in a joint statement Monday.

“The Delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization,” the hospitals said in the statement.

Most of the patients in the two hospitals are not receiving treatment for COVID-19, the statement said, but both hospitals are seeing “a sharp increase in the number of patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19.”

At least 112 patients diagnosed with the virus were in Waco hospitals Monday, according to the McLennan County health district. Fourteen of them were on ventilators.

“The overwhelming majority of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and the rising number of cases is discouraging,” the hospitals said.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 223 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday, filling more than 20% of available beds and accounting for about 24% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 122 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, filling more than 19% of available beds and accounting for about 25% of all hospitalizations.

An average of 37% of residents 12 and older in both TSAs are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Statewide more than 53% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Both hospitals have sufficient staff and capacity to care for patients with COVID-19 as well as those with other conditions.

However,” the hospitals said, “if the current surge continues and our intensive care unit occupancy rate continues to increase, our hospitals may not be able to meet the demand for non-COVID healthcare needs. We can avoid this if we change course now.”

“We urge the community to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, and to lessen the burden on our frontline workers who have been fighting this virus for the last year and a half. COVID-19 vaccines are the safest and most effective way to end the pandemic.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who doubled down on his ban on local vaccine or mask mandates in an executive order issued on July 29, announced Monday he’s taking steps to deal with the surge in new cases of the virus including the use of staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out of state to help at facilities that are understaffed and overwhelmed.

He also directed state officials to increase vaccine availability across the state.

Information about providers is available online.

“Texans can help bolster our efforts by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against this virus,” Abbott said Monday.

Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to postpone elective medical procedures, a delay in which won’t cause death or deterioration of a patient’s condition, something some area hospitals have already done.

Abbott also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management top open five additional infusion centers in the state in addition to the one that’s now operating in Lubbock, whose capacity will be expanded this week.

The first will open Tuesday in San Antonio.

Residents with COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor and don’t need hospitalization can be treated with therapeutic drugs at the centers.

The state’s two largest school districts are pushing back against Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa issued a temporary mask mandate Monday and on Thursday the Houston School Board will vote on a mask mandate proposal Superintendent Millard House announced last week.

More than 855 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Central Texas since Friday and at least 4,554 cases of the virus were active Monday in the region.

Bell County has the most at 1,922, according to Department of State Health Services data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post.

“As our hospital beds are taken up increasingly by COVID-19 positive patients other people coming into the emergency room are having to endure longer and longer waits for care that they sometimes desperately need,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Monday.

“The vast majority of those patients being hospitalized with COVID-19 right now are unvaccinated,” he said.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the state rose to 2,730,883 on Monday, an increase of more than 24,600 since Friday and of 2,151 since Sunday.

Almost 87,000 total confirmed cases of the virus were reported Monday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring.

DSHS reported 160,283 active cases of the virus Monday, up from 143,868 on Friday.

More than 9,400 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized statewide on Monday.

At least 2,975,473 patients diagnosed with the virus have recovered statewide, and 52,463 have died, an increase of 100 since Friday.

The death toll in Central Texas may be as high as 1,783, but according to state data Monday, the count stood at 1,777 including 468 Bell County residents, three fewer that the local count of 471; 38 Bosque County residents; 94 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 52 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 37 Lampasas County residents; 44 Leon County residents; 82 Limestone County residents; 497 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 481; 53 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 48 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

VACCINATIONS

Just more than 37% of Central Texas residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against the virus Monday, according to DSHS data.

Statewide, more than 53% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

More than 34% of Bell County residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, more than 42% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

According to DSHS data Monday, more than 39% of Bosque County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 32% of Coryell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 36% of Falls County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 42% of Hamilton County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 35% of Hill County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 37% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 34% of Leon County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 33% of Limestone County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 39% of Milam County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 36% of Mills County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; more than 40% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; almost 39% of Robertson County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and more than 30% of San Saba residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

A walk-in vaccination clinic providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is open to anyone 12 or older from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Southwest Elementary School at 611 South Saunders St. in Belton. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The second dose will be scheduled on site.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 26, a walk-in clinic providing the Pfizer vaccine will be open to anyone 12 and older at South Belton Middle School at 805 Sagebrush in Belton. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Second doses will be scheduled on site.

The Bell County Public Health District will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for residents 12 and older from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Helping Hands Ministry of Belton. For more information, contact Helping Hands Ministry of Belton at 254-939-7355. The vision of Helping Hands Ministry is to eliminate all physical and spiritual poverty in East Bell County.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at which the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will all be available.

Minor children must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

All the clinics are open to the public.

Walk-ins are welcome, but residents may register online for a scheduled appointment.

“These past two weeks, because of the increases in cases and we’ve seen increase in hospitalizations not only in our county but across the country, people are now realizing ‘I need to do this.’” McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

The first clinic was from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Bubba’s 33 Restaurant at 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway.

A second was open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Vega High School at 555 Loop 340, which is open to anyone.

“The second wave is coming, and I just wanted to do my part in stopping the spread.” Said Ezekiel Guerrero of Waco, one of the residents who took advantage of the clinic Monday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, a clinic will be open at the Methodist Children’s Home at 1111 Herring Ave. in Waco, which is open to anyone and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Mills High School, which is open to anyone.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, a clinic will operate at the Meyer Center at 1226 Washington Ave.; one will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mart High School at 1100 JL Davis, East Texas Ave., which is open to anyone, and one from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. during the Waco Civic Arts on 7th Concert Series at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Bubba’s 33 Restaurant at 2601 Jack Kultgen Expressway will host a clinic at which those who are vaccinated will receive free pizza vouchers.

Clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday during the Waco ISD Family Fest at both University High School at 3201 South New Road and Waco High School at 2020 North 42nd Street, and one will operate from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Living Witness Missionary Church at 901 Colcord.

In Lampasas County, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 25,458 cases Monday, 274 more than on Friday.

At least 23,441 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 471 have died.

Health district data showed 1,546 active cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,922 active cases, 25,482 recoveries, and 468 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free to eligible residents 60 and older from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday and again from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 9 at the Southside Church of Christ at 1505 Trimmier Rd. in Killeen.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 30,283 cases Monday, 316 more than on Friday and 116 more than on Sunday.

At least 809 cases were active Monday and 112 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized, 14 of them on ventilators.

At least 28,993 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

The health district reported 481 total deaths from the virus Monday.

State data showed 497 deaths.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 16 active cases involving students, four involving staff members and one involving a contractor, and 4,072 total cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Monday, more than 47% of students and more than 75% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed 10 active cases Monday and a cumulative total of 389 cases, 301 involving students.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,686 cases Monday, 109 more than on Friday, and 354 probable cases.

DSHS data showed 394 active cases, down almost 20 from Friday.

At least 7,552 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and a 94th has died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting one case involving an inmate and six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 44 inmates were restricted and one was isolated; three cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were restricted; three cases involving inmates and 11 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 134 inmates were restricted and three were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; nine cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 105 inmates were restricted and one was isolated, and three cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 77 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,941 total confirmed and 217 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 49 active cases in the county.

At least 2,076 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting no active cases at the Marlin Transfer facility, where five inmates were isolated, and one active case involving an employee at the William P. Hobby unit, which had gone without any cases since July 15.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,307 total confirmed and 714 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 115 active cases in the county.

At least 2,824 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 82 have died.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,618 total confirmed and 2,753 total probable cases Monday.

DSHS data showed 338 active cases Monday.

At least 5,886 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,487 total confirmed and 367 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,694 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data. DSHS data showed 122 active cases Monday.

Freestone County had 1,187 total confirmed and 921 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,982 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 52 have died according to state data. At least 74 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting one case involving an employee and five involving inmates at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 80 inmates were restricted, and one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 825 total confirmed and 67 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 801 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Sixty-two cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 3,966 total confirmed cases and 807 probable cases. At least 4,516 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 146 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 2,120 total confirmed and 394 probable cases Monday. At least 2,276 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 37 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 201 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,380 total confirmed and 401 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,652 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 44 have died, according to state data. At least 85 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,640 total confirmed and 1,162 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,680 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 53 have died. At least 122 cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 618 confirmed and 67 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 641 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Twenty-three cases were active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,939 total confirmed cases Monday and 450 total probable cases. At least 2,272 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 48 have died, according to state data. At least 69 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 539 total confirmed cases Monday and 269 total probable cases. At least 762 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 23 active cases Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

