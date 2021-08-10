Advertisement

Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws

FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal judge ruled Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that several of Indiana’s laws restricting abortion are unconstitutional, including the state’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions.

The judge’s ruling also upheld other state abortion limits that were challenged in a broad lawsuit filed by Virginia-based Whole Woman’s Health Alliance in 2018 as it fought the denial of a license to open an abortion clinic in South Bend.

U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a permanent injunction against the telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and the prohibition on second-trimester abortions outside hospitals or surgery centers.

Barker also ruled against state laws requiring that women seeking abortions be told human life begins when the egg is fertilized and that a fetus might feel pain at or before 20 weeks.

The state attorney general’s office has been defending those laws in court. The office didn’t immediately reply Tuesday to a request for comment but has appealed similar rulings against Indiana abortion laws to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Latest News

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
File Photo.
Two of Texas’ most populous counties sue Gov. Abbott over ban on mask mandates
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway
The wreckage of a Focke-Wulf FWP-149D experimental exhibition airplane.
NTSB: metal fragments found in oil filter of plane that crashed in Central Texas, killing pilot
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team