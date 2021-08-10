Heat and humidity hanging around, but some rain could arrive soon-ish

Another day of heat and humidity is in the forecast with heat advisories staying around along and east of I-35 through at least today. Although humidity will take a small drop later this week, we’re more looking forward to this weekend and early next week when a cold front will get just close enough to our area to spark some scattered rain and drop temperatures a little bit. Morning temperatures should be a touch cooler than yesterday in the mid-to-upper 70s since we’ve had generally clear skies throughout the night. A few clouds should be around for the first part in the morning, but we’ll turn sun-splashed as we approach lunch time and for the rest of the day. Midday temperatures in the low 90s will be joined by heat indices in the triple-digits. When late-day highs reach the mid-to-upper 90s, heat index values near and east of I-35 should range from 102° to 106°. Breezy south winds gusting to near 25 MPH at times may help to ‘cool’ you off a bit, but there’s only a small chance for a stray shower for a small part of our area. Today’s 10% rain chance exists only in Milam, Robertson, Leon, and far southern Freestone County after 3 PM. Everyone else? You’re unfortunately out of luck.

HEAT ADVISORY (KWTX)

Some good news though! Although we’re expecting highs to stay very close to 100° through the remainder of the work week, heat index values should drop slightly starting Thursday. Heat indices near 105° Wednesday may drop to 104° Thursday and then potentially down to around 103° Friday. Of course, that’s not enough of a drop for us for our comfort levels, but cooler and potentially rainier weather could be on the way this weekend and early next week. A backdoor cold front, so called because it tries to sneak in from the northeast instead of from the north or northwest. Regardless of direction, it’s expected to stall just to the north of our area. It’ll still be close enough to give us a 20% chance of rain Saturday late in the day as it arrives and a 40% chance of rain Sunday as it stalls, but temperatures won’t drop significantly. Highs Saturday under partly cloudy skies should warm into the mid-90s before dropping a bit into the low-to-mid 90s Sunday. Scattered rain could stick around Monday with a rain chance near 30% and highs staying in the low-to-mid 90s, but the front should wash out Tuesday into Wednesday. As the front dissipates, a gradual return to near normal conditions is expected with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s! Next Tuesday is when our average high temperature drops from 98° to 97° and will continue to steadily drop until early January.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (a designation given to a system that isn’t yet a tropical depression or tropical storm but is expected to become one and impact land within the next 2 days) formed Monday afternoon east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fred later today before impacting Puerto Rico late today and tonight. Future TS Fred should then move across Hispaniola and weaken to a tropical depression. The system should skirt the northern coast of Cuba later this week but may be over water long enough to strengthen back into a tropical storm Thursday or Friday. The storm could move ashore in South Florida or the Keys or move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This system will not impact Central Texas thanks to our weekend cold front blocking the system from moving into the Central Gulf of Mexico.

