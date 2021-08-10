Local police arrest suspect in aggravated robbery of convenience store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Tuesday identified Michael Manning-Keys, 29, as the man charged with aggravated robbery for the armed robbery of the Star Mart in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.

The robbery was reported July 29 at around 11:30 p.m.

Manning-Keys allegedly entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

He fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The man remains jailed at the Bell County Jail.

