Marlin ISD hopes to set students up for success with school supplies for all

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students are back in the classroom on Tuesday, and thanks to the district, the kids have all the supplies they need to start the year.

Lawrence Galloway, chief operating officer for the district, said they want to make it as easy as possible for students and their parents to start the school year. Galloway said with the stress of the pandemic, and just heading back to school in general, they wanted to remove any barriers for kids.

Since all students receive school supplies, Galloway said they can focus on academics and transitioning into this school year. Additionally, teachers are able to design their lesson plans around the materials they know students will have.

“I don’t know that we’d ever be able to actually measure the great impact that this is, because it’s so impactful to all students in the community,” Galloway said. “It’s even more impactful for teachers because they don’t have to go out and buy supplies for students, which we know so many teachers do.”

Brittney Johnson has three students in Marlin schools, and she said school supplies can get expensive, so it helps that Marlin is offering school supplies to start the year. Johnson said it also helps the entire community.

“It’s very relieving, it’s very relieving that that stress is out of the way,” Johnson said. “It’s already stressful enough shopping for school clothes.”

Galloway said the district was able to pay for the school supplies thanks to extra funds, like the ESSER funds, as well as some district funding. The district offered school supplies last year as well, and it could be something they continue to offer.

“I would prefer that we provide you with what you need so that you can be successful, so that you can focus in math, so you can focus in science, so that you can focus in all the other extracurricular activities, so you don’t have to worry if my backpack is one of the cool backpacks,” Galloway said.

The district said there are additional supplies for teachers to share with students throughout the year. If students weren’t able to pick up their backpacks, they’ll be at school for them.

