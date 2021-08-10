NTSB: metal fragments found in oil filter of plane that crashed in Central Texas, killing pilot

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A laboratory with the National Transportation Safety Board is examining metal fragments a mechanic found in the oil filtration system of the small aircraft that crashed in Killeen on July 4, killing pilot Bradley Guy Marzari of Belton.

The plane burst into flames after crashing into a field on private property at about 5:25 p.m. near Trimmer Road and Stagecoach Road in Killeen.

Marzari departed New Braunfels Regional Airport at about 4:34 p.m. and was on his way to Skylark Field Airport in Killeen.

According to a preliminary report, an individual reported hearing Marzari transmit over the aircraft emergency frequency that he had “lost his engine” and was “losing altitude.”

Moments before the fiery crash, the pilot stated he was “trying to make it to Skylark,” but was later heard transmitting he “wasn’t going to make it to the airport” and to “roll the trucks.”

The NTSB reports the plane’s main cabin and cockpit were were “destroyed by impact forces and the postimpact fire.”

Investigators spoke with the aviation mechanic who regularly maintained Marzari’s airplane.

They learned that on July 2, 2021, the mechanic installed a right magneto on the engine after it was repaired by an overhaul shop.

The mechanic conducted an engine run to assure proper engine operation and observed an amber-colored “chip detector” cockpit warning light illuminated, the report states.

“The mechanic shut down the engine, drained the oil into a clean bucket, and followed the wiring associated with the chip detector warning light to the oil filtration system housing” and later “observed metal contamination on the filter screen and inside the filter housing,” the report says.

The preliminary NTSB report states the mechanic showed Marzari the metal material found in the oil filtration system and told him the metal particles needed to be collected and sent to a laboratory for additional analysis.

According to the reports, Marzari told the mechanic “he intended to fly the airplane back to his home base at ILE.”

The mechanic reportedly warned Marzari they needed to determine the source of the metal contamination before Marzari flew any trips in the airplane.

The mechanic collected samples before he cleaned the filtration housing, sensor, and screen. He later added new oil to the engine and performed another engine run, during which he did not observe the chip light illuminated, the report states.

Marzari returned on July 3 to retrieve the airplane.

The NTSB reports the mechanic observed Marzari complete an engine runup before he departed an airport in Temple on his way to Skylark.

The mechanic told investigators he believed the airplane was going to remain at the airport in Killeen until the laboratory results on metal particles found in the oil filtration system were returned.

The NTSB said the information in its preliminary is subject to change pending its final report.

