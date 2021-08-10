Advertisement

One of the Walmart ‘pepper spray bandits’ arrested after allegedly stealing TVs, assaulting employees

Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson
Breanna Dinkins and Deonshanique Thompson(SPD)
By Tayler Davis and Rachael Thomas
Jul. 9, 2021
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the “Walmart pepper spray bandits” has been arrested, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say Deonshanique Thompson, 21, was part of a band of thieves who stole vehicles to commit robberies. These robberies also involved pepper spraying victims. Thompson was arrested Monday, Aug. 9 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center in connection with a robbery that happened the afternoon of June 28 at the Walmart on Northport Drive.

Deonshanique Thompson, DOB: 2/14/2000
Deonshanique Thompson, DOB: 2/14/2000(CPSO)

Officials say two women pushed a cart with five flat screen TVs out of the Garden Center exit of the store and loaded them into a white Cadillac Escalade. A man got out of the front passenger side of the SUV and helped the women load the TVs into the vehicle. Officials say two employees tried to intervene and pepper sprayed by one of the women.

Thompson is facing charges of simple robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. She’s also facing charges as an in-state fugitive out of Bossier City for armed robbery, motor vehicle theft, and theft of a firearm.

The women are also accused of pepper spraying an employee at the Walmart on Bert Kouns on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the incident report, the two women had a cart with TVs in it and were attempting to exit the store. When an employee tried to stop them, they rammed him with a shopping cart, sprayed him with pepper spray, and took off.

Police say the women have hit multiple Walmarts using the same motive. In Caddo and Bossier parishes, police say they have both been arrested before.

Breanna Dinkins is still wanted.

