Police seek help in identifying pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police asked for the public’s help Monday evening in identifying a man who was struck and killed early Saturday on Interstate 14 in Killeen.

The man, who died at the scene, was carrying no identification.

He was in his late 50s or early 60s and had graying blonde hair, hazel eyes and beard.

He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, weighed about 250 pounds, had a cross tattoo in his upper right arm and was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of the highway.

They determined a Ford F-150 struck him as he attempted to cross the highway near mile marker 287.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

