Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed by suspected drunken driver in road rage incident

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach, California. Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, was a passenger in a truck driven by her 26-year-old boyfriend, Miguel Larios. Her 10-year-old son, Nathan, was also in the truck.

Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash....
Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash. Police say the crash happened after a road rage incident involving Nichols' boyfriend, whose car she was riding in at the time.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Larios was speeding, officers say, at the same time he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. An uninvolved driver pulled out of a parking spot and hit Larios’ car, causing him to lose control and crash.

Nichols and her unborn child died of their injuries at the hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and Larios, who was the father of the unborn child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated as well as other charges. His bail was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Latest News

The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan
Officers say the driver of the truck in which the pregnant woman was riding crashed after a...
Family speaks after pregnant woman killed in Calif. road rage incident
The infrastructure plan could provide for millions of jobs over the next several years.
In bipartisan victory, Senate expected to pass $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates