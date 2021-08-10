Robinson Little League Softball world series shirts hit the shelves
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A team from Robinson is representing Texas at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina this week.
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Waco is now selling Robinson Little League t-shirts.
Fifteen percent of the sales will go to the Robinson Little League. Adult shirts are $24 and kids are $18.
The girls first little league world series game is Thursday night at 6 p.m. central time. They will face Missouri.
