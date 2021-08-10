Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team

WESTPHALIA, Texas (KWTX) – Services were scheduled Tuesday for Rosebud-Lott High School student Bryce Fikes, 15, who was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s cross-country team.

Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.

The funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Burial follows at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.

Fikes was hit by an eastbound GMC Acadia Monday morning as he ran along FM 431 near CR 343 in the unincorporated Travis community south of the high school.

The route the Fikes and about a half-dozen other runners were following was not approved for practice runs.

The head coach of the school’s cross-country team was placed on administrative leave while the district investigates.

Coaches from the school performed CPR on the teenager until first responders arrived, but Fikes died at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

“He was an incredible kid that would do anything to help you out,” his church sponsor, Kevin Fikes, said Tuesday.

Compounding the grief in the small district, the teenager’s mother, Alicia Fikes is a 2000 Rosebud-Lott High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2005 from Sam Houston State University and then returned in 2007 to teach at Rosebud-Lott Elementary School, after teaching in Spring and Cameron and spending nine years as a stay-at-home mother.

Counselors are available for students and staff.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy of incredible sorrow. Bryce was beloved as a friend and athlete at the high school, but most of all, as a wonderful son to the Fikes family,” Rosebud-Lott Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said Monday.

“The Fikes family is indeed our family. The loss of Bryce is devastating to this school district and to the community as a whole. Our heartfelt prayers reside with the Fikes family as we mourn this incredible young man,” he said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be made to the Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund.

The photo shows the clay statue of the Virgin Mary silhouetted against a window moments before the burning church collapsed. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Wilde) (KWTX)

The congregation was planning for the celebration of the 125th anniversary of completion of the church building when fire broke out on the morning of July 29, 2019.

Flames overtook the sanctuary, and smoke from the fire could be seen from five miles away.

Within an hour, the building, which was completed in February 1895, burned to the ground.

The church was designed in the shape of a Latin cross with a bell tower on each side of the center area, and contained more than 20 stained glass windows, all shipped to Central Texas from Germany, the largest of which was behind the main altar and depicted the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin.

Ground was broken in September 2020 for a 9,283 square-foot-building, 1,400-square-feet larger than the original church.

Work started in January and the new church is scheduled for completion next summer.

