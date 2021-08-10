Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway

Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of the highway. (File)(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police have identified a man who was carrying no identification when he was struck and killed early Saturday on Interstate 14 in Killeen.

The man’s name was not released, however, because family members haven’t been contacted.

Monday evening, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim, who was in his late 50s or early 60s and had graying blonde hair, hazel eyes and beard.

He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, weighed about 250 pounds, had a cross tattoo in his upper right arm and was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of the highway.

They determined a Ford F-150 struck him as he attempted to cross the highway near mile marker 287.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager on an early-morning run Monday was struck and killed near Rosebud-Lott High School.
Teenager struck, killed early Monday while running near area school identified; coach placed on leave
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Latest News

File Photo
‘The clock is ticking’: Texans will navigate more hurdles under new law outlawing abortions before many know they’re pregnant
The spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant of the virus “is putting extraordinary...
COVID-19 spike puts ‘extraordinary pressure’ on hospitals, ERs and personnel, local hospitals say
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, speaks as...
Texas Supreme Court allows for arrest of Democrats who don’t show up to Legislature