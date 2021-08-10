Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police are investigating after a 40-year-old man seriously injured in an assault died at a local hospital.
Officers were sent at around 6:20 a.m. to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights after receiving a report of the man’s death.
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive near a local bowling alley.
An autopsy was ordered.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
