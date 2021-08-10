Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police are investigating after a 40-year-old man seriously injured in an assault died at a local hospital.

Officers were sent at around 6:20 a.m. to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights after receiving a report of the man’s death.

The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive near a local bowling alley.

An autopsy was ordered.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are currently investigating a Death Investigation. On Monday,... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.