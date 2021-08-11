Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Police in New York say a family pet mauled a 19-month-old baby while he was under the care of...
Family dog mauls baby to death, police say
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
COVID-19 death toll 7 among Fla. church members; pastor blames vaccine misinformation