August heat spell continues

High pressure will keep the majority of us hot, dry and sunny through Friday. Our next pattern change looks to arrive this weekend with a front, some rain chances, and even a slight dip in temperatures. For now though, our hot and humid weather streak continues. Tonight lows will be warm and muggy in the mid to upper 70s and some cloud cover increases after midnight and through about sunrise. Once the sun gets going, it heats up quickly and we climb back into the mid and upper 90s. We will do it again on Friday. Heat indices over the next few days should only climb as high as about 100°-105° Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The comes the weekend and a front on approach. Each day will have the best rain chances in the afternoon, generally remaining isolated to scattered in coverage. Isolated to scattered showers/storms will continue to be possible through the beginning of the new work week, with highest chances localized in the afternoon hours. Highs will be “cooler” to be in the low to mid 90s, with morning lows in the low to mid 70s. We could see about a .25″ to 1″ by Monday of next week. Not everyone will see the rain, but the highest chances do look to be along and east of I-35, as of now. Rain chances taper off throughout next week but temperatures stay manageable, in the mid 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Impacts of Tropical Storm Fred are affecting parts of the Dominican Republic with heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. Plenty of flooding has been reported in spots. Tropical Storm conditions are possible for northern Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas this evening, and Cuba tonight. There is an increasing risk of wind and rainfall impacts to Florida beginning Friday night or early Saturday morning, but overall it is too soon to determine the exact timing, location, and magnitude of any potential impacts for South Florida. Stay tuned to future updates.

