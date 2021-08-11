Central Texas man designs mask to make mowing your lawn a breeze

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The spring and summer rains have been nice for the lawns in Central Texas. Everywhere you look neighborhoods are blanketed with lush, green grass.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that grass has to be mowed regularly.

Those who are sensitive to allergies know that the combination of the Saharan dust in the air and all the dust, pollen and other allergens stirred up by mowing can leave you with watery eyes and fits of sneezing.

Health experts say this can also lead to more serious complications, like heart problems and respiratory issues.

Mike Fultz and his friend Carl Davis think they have just the solution for those who mow or use open air machinery regularly.

They have invented, developed and are now manufacturing a product called “Mowing With A Breeze.”

The product is a face shield and helmet that attaches to a small motor that forces fresh HEPA filter air over the users head.

“You’re going to breath fresh air. It comes thru a HEPA filter and it’s going to keep the dust, pollen and allergens pushed out because you got a blower motor that puts a consistent air flow over your head the whole time you’re using it. “Fultz said.

The helmet also has a cooling effect, which is an added bonus on hot summer days.

The device isn’t cheap. Each unit costs around $300.

Fultz insists it’s well worth the money and much more effective than the common paper masks and bandanas that most people use.

“You see a lot of people using face masks paper masks and stuff when they’re mowing,” he said.

“They’re not expelling all the carbon dioxide out of their body they’re breathing it right back in so they’re not getting fresh air,“Fultz said.

Right now, the product can only be purchased through the company’s website www.mowingwithabreeze.com

Fultz says during the testing stage, all the people who tried it, didn’t want to give it back.

“Everyone who mows, rides ATV’s in dusty areas or uses open air tractors or machinery needs this product,” Fultz said.

