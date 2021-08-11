Advertisement

Central Texas man designs mask to make mowing your lawn a breeze

By Gordon Collier
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The spring and summer rains have been nice for the lawns in Central Texas. Everywhere you look neighborhoods are blanketed with lush, green grass.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that grass has to be mowed regularly.

Those who are sensitive to allergies know that the combination of the Saharan dust in the air and all the dust, pollen and other allergens stirred up by mowing can leave you with watery eyes and fits of sneezing.

Health experts say this can also lead to more serious complications, like heart problems and respiratory issues.

Mike Fultz and his friend Carl Davis think they have just the solution for those who mow or use open air machinery regularly.

They have invented, developed and are now manufacturing a product called “Mowing With A Breeze.”

The product is a face shield and helmet that attaches to a small motor that forces fresh HEPA filter air over the users head.

“You’re going to breath fresh air. It comes thru a HEPA filter and it’s going to keep the dust, pollen and allergens pushed out because you got a blower motor that puts a consistent air flow over your head the whole time you’re using it. “Fultz said.

The helmet also has a cooling effect, which is an added bonus on hot summer days.

The device isn’t cheap. Each unit costs around $300.

Fultz insists it’s well worth the money and much more effective than the common paper masks and bandanas that most people use.

“You see a lot of people using face masks paper masks and stuff when they’re mowing,” he said.

“They’re not expelling all the carbon dioxide out of their body they’re breathing it right back in so they’re not getting fresh air,“Fultz said.

Right now, the product can only be purchased through the company’s website www.mowingwithabreeze.com

Fultz says during the testing stage, all the people who tried it, didn’t want to give it back.

“Everyone who mows, rides ATV’s in dusty areas or uses open air tractors or machinery needs this product,” Fultz said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police release name of man who was struck and killed on Central Texas highway
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79

Latest News

Central Texas woman gets COVID19 vaccine, inspires radio-host son to change his message
NCAA releases final report on Baylor investigation
NCAA releases final report on Baylor investigation
Waco's Olympian back home and ready for 2024 Olympiad
Waco's Olympian back home and ready for 2024 Olympiad
Central Texan Jewell Shelton had never, ever been inoculated due to religious reason. She...
‘God put doctors here to help us’: Woman, 87 and never inoculated, gets COVID-19 shot
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Many in Central Texas did not get test alert from Emergency Alert System; Here’s why