Advertisement

Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real

Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real and it is illegal to pass it on during financial transactions.(Falls County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents money containing Chinese letters or symbols is not real currency.

The bills are “training money” created to help bank employees in China become familiar with foreign currency.

The sheriff’s office said the Chinese characters stamped on the bills reportedly explain the bills are not real currency or intended for circulation.

“That isn’t much help to anyone who doesn’t understand the characters,” it said in a Facebook post.

Deputies encourage residents to check all bills thoroughly if you are accepting a cash payment for any transaction.

“It is not illegal for someone to simply possess the fake cash. It becomes unlawful when they try to use it and pass it off as authentic currency for goods or services,” the sheriff’s office warned.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Governor’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts
Authorities Monday identified the 72-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on a rural Central...
72-year-old victim of Central Texas motorcycle crash identified
Major accident Harvey Mitchell Pkwy and Dartmouth St.
Victim identified in deadly Saturday crash, passenger still in critical condition

Latest News

File Photo.
Two of Texas’ most populous counties sue Gov. Abbott over ban on mask mandates
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway
The wreckage of a Focke-Wulf FWP-149D experimental exhibition airplane.
NTSB: metal fragments found in oil filter of plane that crashed in Central Texas, killing pilot
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team