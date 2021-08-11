Local deputies injured pursuing vehicle
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two Freestone County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured in a vehicle accident Tuesday evening.
According to a Facebook post from the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, the two were pursuing a vehicle that fled during a traffic stop.
The post says they were coherent and able to communicate, but in pain.
Both were taken to a Waco hospital.
No other information was made available.
