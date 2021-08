WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters responded to a small electrical fire at a home in the 1900 block of Bosque Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. and officials say it originated in the attic.

Crews were able to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

