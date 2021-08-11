Advertisement

Killeen: Boys & Girls Club location experiencing troubles in funding expansion

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas are trying to expand their new facility in downtown Killeen, but funding has become quite the hurdle.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas are trying to expand their new facility in downtown Killeen, but funding has become quite the hurdle.

The Killeen City Council narrowly rejected a measure recently that would have provided the funding needed to expand the facility.

The proposed grant of $750,000 would have come from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding for the $2 million project. The rest of the money would come from Bell County and private funding.

The reason the city council couldn’t commit to giving the money right away is because members are looking into funding other projects within the budget.

Vice President of Resource Development Daniel Hall says the expansion would include a gym, college tuition assistance office, special needs and mental health offices to support the youth.

“I remain very optimistic that the council sees the value in this project, they just haven’t had the chance to work through a process and we need to respect that process,” he said.

“If provided the proper funding, we would have an expedited timeline to build, for the first time that I can remember, new construction in downtown Killeen that would be designed to directly generate positive outcomes for kids in a part of town that’s often forgotten.”

City council leaders did mention that some money could be allocated in the future. Regardless, confidence in more private funding remains.

“We began this mission with a plan to serve teens,” Hall said.

“There are a lot of generous people in Killeen and a lot of generous people that’ve contributed to this building. We’ll just have to expand that reach and do everything we can to generate that impact and open up the first ever teen center Boys & Girls Club in North Killeen.”

Hall adds the organization will continue proposing the grant to the city council as long as there is interest.

