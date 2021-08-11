Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Central Texas highway

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015, file photo, Baylor helmets on shown the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
A newly identified carnivorous plant is the first find of its kind in North America in 20 years.
New bug-eating plant discovered
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs agenda
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside