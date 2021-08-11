Advertisement

Many in Texas did not get test alert from Emergency Alert System. Here’s why.

FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Why didn’t you get a text from FEMA during its Emergency Alert System test? Only devices that opted in received the test alert.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent a regular tests of its emergency alert systems Wednesday, including a test of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), for just the second time ever.

many were expecting emergency alert texts Wednesday as part of the test, which began around 1:30 CT, with the noises and messages many are familiar with on their TV channels and radio stations.

For the WEA test, many Central Texans say they didn’t get the alert on their device.

It should read: “This is a test of the Nationalal Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

But only devices that opted into the program received the test alert. FEMA says you only have to opt in for tests, the real alerts will be sent to all devices within range of a working cellphone tower.

The alert tests are intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of national emergency or disaster.

If you didn’t get it Wednesday, a step-by-step instruction is listed below depending on your phone’s operating system.

For Android Devices:

Follow one of the following paths:

Tap Apps → Emergency Alerts → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Alert types.

Tap Apps → Settings → Apps & Notifications → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Tap Apps → Settings → Search for “Emergency Alerts” or “Public Safety messages.”

Tap your text messaging app → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts → Menu → Settings

Toggle the switch for Emergency Alerts

For Apple Devices:

Open the Phone app

Tap “Keypad” on the bottom

Dial “*5005*25371#”

Press the green “Call” button. You’ll see an alert on the screen that reads “Test Alerts Enabled”

Tap “Dismiss” at the bottom of the screen

To turn it off:

Open the Phone app

Tap “Keypad” on the bottom

Dial “*5005*25370#”

Press the green “Call” button. You’ll see an alert on the screen that reads “Test Alerts Disabled”

Tap “Dismiss” at the bottom of the screen

You can find more information on WEA alerts and how to opt into tests on FEMA’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police release name of man who was struck and killed on Central Texas highway

Latest News

A Central Texas man designed a mask to make mowing your lawn a breeze.
Central Texas man designs mask to make mowing your lawn a breeze
OTB bike shop burglary Waco
Bicycle shop owner hit hard after recent burglary, keeps the faith in East Waco neighborhood
Surveillance footage: Theft at Waco bike shop
Central Texas man designs mask for use while mowing your lawn