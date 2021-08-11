NCAA releases results of investigation sparked by 2016 Baylor sexual assault scandal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The NCAA late Wednesday released the results of a lengthy investigation spared by the sexual assault scandal in 2016 that engulfed Baylor’s football program and led to the firing of head football coach Art Briles, the suspension of Athletic Director Ian McCaw and the reassignment of University President Ken Starr.

Penalties in the include four years of probation, recruiting restrictions, a vacation of records and a five-year show-cause order limiting all athletically related duties for the former assistant director of football operations, the NCAA said.

“A Division I Committee on Infractions hearing panel could not conclude that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus,” the NCAA said.

“Nor can the panel conclude that the institution gave football student-athletes special treatment within the student-conduct process when the record showed that non-athlete students were treated the same, the 125-page report says.

“And because the panel does not conclude that these underlying violations occurred, the panel does not conclude that the former head football coach failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance or that Baylor lacked institutional control.”

“However, the panel did find other violations occurred between 2011 and 2016: impermissible benefits were provided to a football student-athlete who was not reported for failing to meet an academic performance plan following an academic violation and the university operated a predominantly female student-host program that did not align with NCAA recruiting rules. Additionally, a former assistant director of football operations did not meet his obligation to cooperate and violated ethical conduct rules when he did not participate in the investigation.”

In a statement posted on the university’s website late this morning, Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone and Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades IV, said, “The university agrees with the enforcement staff and the Committee on Infractions that violations did occur, and we take full responsibility.”

“Our internal and external legal teams will review the full report and the university will decide on its next steps, if any.”

.”As part of the NCAA process, the University acknowledged its significant and moral failings related to sexual and interpersonal violence, and we sincerely regret the actions of a few individuals caused harm to so many. We must remember that the prospect of NCAA penalties pales in comparison to the suffering of the survivors of such horrific assaults.”

The university received formal notice of allegations from the NCAA in October 2018 involving major violations including a lack of institutional control.

Briles also faced allegations of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

‘We remain excited about the future of our football program’

Baylor University officials made their case in December 2020 during a two-day virtual hearing before the seven-member NCAA Committee on Infractions.

“Today, Baylor University completed a two-day virtual hearing with a seven-person panel of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions,”

Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said in a statement after the hearing, “The university is bound by NCAA policies and procedures to maintain as confidential the details of the case until a decision is announced by the NCAA in the months ahead. However, we believe we were given a fair opportunity to present our positions, and as we move forward, we remain excited about the future of our football program.”

U.S. Dept. of Education review led to steep fine

In October 2020 the U.S. Department of Education fined the university $461,656 for violations of the Clery Act regarding campus crime reporting between 2011 and 2016.

The violations included lack of administrative capability, failure to report accurate crime statistics in the annual safety and security report, failure to comply with timely warning issuance and policy provisions, and failure to maintain an accurate, complete daily crime log.”

The Department of Education announced in March 2017 in the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal it was opening an investigation focused on the school’s crime reporting process and would review Baylor’s annual Fire Safety and Security report, which include’'

A little publicized, 2014 consultant study obtained by KWTX in 2018, the Margolis Healy, Title IX Review and Clery Act Compliance Assessment, identified several Clery Act compliance issues “that require immediate attention and, in some cases, may require additional resources.”

Baylor’s Clery report showed no sexual assaults on campus in 2011, two rapes in 2012 on campus, six cases in 2013 on campus, five reported rapes on campus in 2014 and 23 rapes in 2015, an increase of 360 percent.

Dr. David Garland, who succeeded Starr as interim president, in a letter to faculty in June 2016, said the school acknowledged and took responsibility for its failures and had already taken steps to ensure the school was in compliance Title IX, the Clery Act, and the Violence Against Women act, which toughened provisions to hold offenders accountable and created programs to help the victims of domestic violence.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act or Clery Act, which was signed into law in 1990, requires campuses to share information about campus crime and efforts to improve campus safety.

Findings of 9-month investigation of sexual assault allegations rocked the university

On May 26, 2016, following a nine-month investigation by the Philadelphia based Pepper Hamilton law firm, Baylor regents released a 13-page findings of fact statement and a list of 105 recommendations from the law firm, and announced the firing of Briles, Starr’s reassignment and McCaw’s reassignment.

Four days later, on May 30, 2016, McCaw resigned saying he needed to step down to help the university heal and move forward.

He is now the athletic director at Liberty University in Lynchburg. Va.

Starr resigned from his position as chancellor on June 1, 2 016 and severed all ties with the university in August 2016.

Briles spent three years in the wilderness after leaving, then accepted a job as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team based in Florence, Italy.

A year later he accepted a job as head football coach and athletic director at Mount Vernon High School, a position from which he resigned in December 2020 after two seasons.

Review commissioned by major Baylor benefactor found no reason Briles shouldn’t coach again at collegiate level

In December 2020, just days before BU officials made their case to the NCAA, results were released from an independent review of Briles’ firing commissioned by one of the university’s biggest benefactors.

The review conluded there’s no reason Briles shouldn’t be a candidate to coach again at the college level.

Baylor had no comment on the review immediately after its release, saying only, “Baylor University’s position on this matter over the past four-plus years remains unchanged. We will decline to comment further.”

John Eddie Williams, a Houston attorney who played football under former coach Grant Teaff, graduated from Baylor, and then earned a law degree from the Baylor Law School, commissioned the Atlanta-based Aloston & Bird law firm to conduct an extensive review of “what’s on the public record” about Briles and “how Baylor handled sensational allegations and ultimately made decisions.”

Williams provided what the university described at the time as a “transformative gift” that helped fund construction of the university’s new law school in 2001 and was among several major donors whose contributions helped fund construction of McLane Stadium, whose field bears his name.

But after Briles was fired, he helped organize and served as president of the group Bears for Leadership Reform, which demanded more transparency and an independent review of what led to Briles’ firing.

In August 2018 the group called for the resignations of all of the regents involved in Baylor’s handling of the sexual assault scandal that engulfed the school’s football program as well as for release of the complete Pepper Hamilton report and a third-party review of the investigation and its aftermath. The group also requested a full accounting of money spent on the investigation, including PR firms and attorneys, and payouts to former athletic department and university officials.

Williams, in a letter dated Dec. 9, 2020 to which the results of the law firm’s review are attached, says he hates waste of talent, injustice and stronger interests that bully people.

“My goal is to pursue redemption and fairness,” Williams said in the letter.

“Coach Briles deserves a better hearing than he got, and is getting, about his tenure as Baylor’s head football coach.

“There’s no reason someone as talented as Coach Briles shouldn’t be coaching at the collegiate level,” Williams wrote.

“It’s time to redeem Coach Briles’ reputation, his future and to establish our own commitment to fairness.”

The review by the Atlanta-based Alston & Bird law firm’s report, a copy of which KWTX obtained Thursday, makes several points it identifies as important:

*”No findings were ever made as to what Briles did or did not do.”

*Baylor never made a determination whether “Briles violated any then-applicable Baylor University policies, procedures, and/or instructions concerning the handling of sexual assault, domestic, violence, dating violence or stalking.”

*Baylor “does not believe that Briles violated an institutional policy or directive at that time.”

*”Baylor does not contend that Briles concealed information from law enforcement.”

*Baylor is not aware that Briles ‘concealed’ information…'from officials of Baylor University who should have, according to Baylor policy, been notified by Briles.’”

“We are not aware of any conduct on the part of Coach Briles that should serve to foreclose consideration of him as a candidate to coach football again at the collegiate level,” the law firm’s report concludes.

In fact, the report says, Briles’ experience at Baylor would help him improve the Title IX protocols of any university that hires him.

“Indeed, Coach Briles has specific ideas and suggestions for ensuring a robust Title IX compliance program born of his prior experiences should be he selected to coach again at the collegiate level.”

Pepper Hamilton reported was flawed, insiders said

The Pepper Hamilton review was flawed, according to university insiders to whom KWTX talked during a months-long investigation following the scathing report.

Information from sources with direct knowledge of the review, and secret recordings of meetings with athletic staffers obtained by KWTX, suggested that Pepper Hamilton’s investigators came to Waco with an agenda to purge members of the football program and had a racial undertone in their line of questioning.

The Alston & Bird law firm’s report affirmed the information the inside sources provided.

Despite university-wide problems with respect to Title IX, the report says, Pepper Hamilton’s presentation to the Board of Regents in May 2016 “focused on a handful of specific cases concerning allegations against football players rather than of specific cases related to other athletic programs or involving other components of the university.”

The report cited McCaw’s deposition testimony in a suit brought against Baylor by Jane Doe plaintiffs in which he said he believed there was “a conspiracy…to try to turn a longstanding campus-wide sexual assault scandal into a football problem” and that there was “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.