Police release name of man who was struck and killed on Central Texas highway

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Wednesday identified a man who was carrying no identification when he was struck and killed early Saturday on Interstate 14 in Killeen. as Peter Douglas Robertson.

They did not provide his age or information about his residence

Monday evening, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim, who was in his late 50s or early 60s and had graying blonde hair, hazel eyes and beard.

He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, weighed about 250 pounds, had a cross tattoo in his upper right arm and was wearing blue jeans with a black belt, a blue Michael Jackson T-shirt, and white tennis shoes.

On Tuesday investigators determined the man’s identity, but withheld his name until relatives could be notified.

Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of the highway.

They determined a Ford F-150 struck him as he attempted to cross the highway near mile marker 287.

