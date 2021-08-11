Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police release name of man who was struck and killed on Central Texas highway

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Surveillance footage: Theft at Waco bike shop
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement found Nina Senkbeil safe in Fall River....
Amber Alert canceled for girl in southeast Kansas
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s
With vaccine requirements becoming more common, what do you do if you lose your proof of...
What to do if you lose your vaccination card