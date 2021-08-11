Search crews, medical helicopter respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple has been reunited with their children after a frightening ordeal during a boating trip to Lake Belton.

First responders converged Wednesday evening on Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on the northwest side of the lake off North Nolan Road after a pontoon boat was found on Lake Belton with only two young children - ages two and 10 - on board.

The search for the adults believed missing from the boat was concentrated from BLORA northwest to Cowhouse Creek, but at around 6 p.m. a man and a woman were found on shore.

Investigators said the couple and their two children rented the pontoon.

The woman went for a swim without a life vest and realized she was too far separated from the boat, about 50 to 100 yards out.

Her husband tried to throw out a flotation device, but it was not long enough.

He them decided to get into the water with a life vest and swam out to his wife.

While he was swimming to the woman, he called out to the children to call 911.

The kids called 911 and drifted about a half a mile alone on the boat while their parents swam to safety ashore.

A rescue crew secured the kids and reunited them with their parents.

It also secured the boat and turned it back over to the family so they could return it to the rental place.

Bell County Game Warden Chris Sanchez said the family was reunited within an hour and believes the use of a life vest and 911 services resulted in the happy ending.

