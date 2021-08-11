Advertisement

Search crews, medical helicopter respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board

Lake Belton
Lake Belton(KGNS)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple has been reunited with their children after a frightening ordeal during a boating trip to Lake Belton.

First responders converged Wednesday evening on Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on the northwest side of the lake off North Nolan Road after a pontoon boat was found on Lake Belton with only two young children - ages two and 10 - on board.

The search for the adults believed missing from the boat was concentrated from BLORA northwest to Cowhouse Creek, but at around 6 p.m. a man and a woman were found on shore.

Investigators said the couple and their two children rented the pontoon.

The woman went for a swim without a life vest and realized she was too far separated from the boat, about 50 to 100 yards out.

Her husband tried to throw out a flotation device, but it was not long enough.

He them decided to get into the water with a life vest and swam out to his wife.

While he was swimming to the woman, he called out to the children to call 911.

The kids called 911 and drifted about a half a mile alone on the boat while their parents swam to safety ashore.

A rescue crew secured the kids and reunited them with their parents.

It also secured the boat and turned it back over to the family so they could return it to the rental place.

Bell County Game Warden Chris Sanchez said the family was reunited within an hour and believes the use of a life vest and 911 services resulted in the happy ending.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3
The assault occurred in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive. (File)
Victim of violent assault near bowling alley dies in local hospital
Officers who responded at around 6 a.m. Saturday found the man lying in the westbound lanes of...
Police release name of man who was struck and killed on Central Texas highway
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79

Latest News

Central Texas woman gets COVID19 vaccine, inspires radio-host son to change his message
NCAA releases final report on Baylor investigation
NCAA releases final report on Baylor investigation
Waco's Olympian back home and ready for 2024 Olympiad
Waco's Olympian back home and ready for 2024 Olympiad
Central Texan Jewell Shelton had never, ever been inoculated due to religious reason. She...
‘God put doctors here to help us’: Woman, 87 and never inoculated, gets COVID-19 shot
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
Many in Central Texas did not get test alert from Emergency Alert System; Here’s why