In search of the perfect selfie? New Central Texas studio may help

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s first selfie studio has opened on Austin Avenue.

The new studio, Waco Wonderland, includes around 30 art installations “for the perfect selfie.”

Alisha Quintanilla, 36, of Waco, who has been a hairdresser since 2008, said she wanted to expand her artistic gifts to offer this new concept to Central Texas so with paintbrush in hand and some ideas in her head, she got to work.

“We had been seeing a lot of these popping up in all of the bigger cities and we were like ‘oh my gosh Waco needs this,” Alisha said.

Alisha and a business partner first found the perfect spot at 1319 Austin Ave., a 1700 square foot building with the right number of walls to bring their themes to life.

“We did all of it ourselves and that big Texas, I free handed that Texas,” Alisha said with a smile.

“I am a hairstylist so that artsy-ness just comes.”

The space includes everything from an old school photo booth to a rainbow wall and a Good Vibes Wall.

They even have a bathtub filled with balls, which the two owners thought would be perfect for ‘boomerang’ videos.

There’s something for everyone, they say.

“Bachelorette party, girls’ night whatever,” Alisha said.

But she also planned the space with kids and families in mind and on Sunday’s it can be rented out for birthday parties.

“My business partner and I have kids so we’re always looking for something different to do with the kids,” she said.

“And then for the summer it’s hot, we go to the museums and we’re trying to keep them busy, and we thought this would be perfect. It’s indoors and people can come year-round.”

Wonderland Waco is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. and on Sundays it’s available for private parties.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for kids ages 4 to 12.

