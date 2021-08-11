Waco’s first Olympian has his eyes set on 2024 Olympiad

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Wil London, the athlete believed to be Waco’s first Olympian, is back from the summer games in Tokyo, and while he went as an alternate and did not get the chance to compete this year, he’s already got his eyes set on Paris 2024.

“Sorry I couldn’t go out there and bring a gold back to you guys. I wasn’t able to run due to some other unfortunate situations but I really enjoyed myself,” London said. “I’m back and ready to get back to training.”

London returned to Waco this week after departing for Japan on July 24 from the Waco Regional Airport as a member of the United States Track & Field team.

London, a three-year letterman at Waco High School and a Baylor University graduate who holds the school’s record in the 400m, was chosen as an alternate for the 2021 games in the 4x400 relay and 4x400 mixed gender relay.

London was able to cheer on his teammates throughout the games while staying in the Olympic Village.

Before leaving, he was asked to participate in the iconic closing ceremonies in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 8th.

London was dressed in his matching white uniform with the American flag and said the closing ceremony experience was one he’d never forget.

“Closing ceremonies was a very cool experience,” he said. “Being able to walk out representing USATF was very nice.”

While still resting up from extreme jet-lag and a busy schedule, London says he’s wasting no time getting prepared for what’s next.

“We have a long journey ahead of us. I’m looking forward to World Championships next year and Paris in 2024.”

“I enjoyed the Olympics and enjoyed the experience. I had a wonderful time. "

