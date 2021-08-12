10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 8.14.21-8.15.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

The Temple Animal Shelter wants to clear the shelter by offering free pet adoptions from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The 75th Annual West Rodeo happens this weekend in downtown West. This year’s featured events include Mutton Bustin, corporate steer saddling, calf scramble and more. Don’t miss the Junior NFR qualifiers for mini broncs and bull riding. Special events on Saturday include a parade starting at 10 a.m., corn hole tournament at 2 p.m., and live music/dance event after the rodeo. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. with shaded seating available. This is a cash only event.

A historic Union Pacific Railroad locomotive will stop in North Texas and be on display Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown Fort Worth before heading south towards Hearne on Sunday. There will be several stops along the way from Waxahachie to Corsicana to Mexia, before ending up in Hearne at 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Gearing up for the fall, there’s a Back to School Bash goat and lamb show at the Extraco Events Center Show Pavilion this Saturday. The event is held in conjunction with the Texas Best Show Series. Enjoy the A/C with showtimes throughout the day.

Western swing, welcome to Waco! The Quebe sister Trio brings its unique blend of Western swing and jazz-influenced country to town, featuring Texas fiddles, guitars, upright bass and harmonies. Gates open: 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Magnolia Press patio. The coffee shop and food trucks will be open with children younger than two admitted free.

Come Celebrate the life of Elvis at this one night only event – Memories of the 70s: Celebrating Elvis’s Early and Late 70s Concert Years -- Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. at the Beltonian Theatre in Belton. Doors open at 6 p.m. so get there early to find a spot! Enjoy the night as John Cobb and Travis Hudson take you through the years when Elvis first hit the stage at the International Hotel in Las Vegas to the very end of his amazing singing career. Get your tickets here.

Round up your squad and compete in the Amazing Ruck Challenge on Saturday morning at the BLORA paintball course. Each participant must carry a ruck/backpack filled with sand, rice, beans, etc. Packs will be weighed prior to race start and at the finish. There are competitive and non-competitive challenges for anyone ages 12 and up. The event starts Saturday at 7 a.m. The Cameron Park Zoo hosts a Scavenger Hunt: Elephant Day edition this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Education Department and will go towards the new Education Building. Each team will get one stuffed animal when they play.

The 81st Annual Lions Follies is a Temple tradition that you don’t want to miss. Skits, musical numbers and jokes that are guaranteed to entertain. Bring your used eyeglasses and/or hearing aids to donate to those in need. Two showtimes on Saturday: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple.

Waco ISD’s Family Fest is back Saturday from 9 a.m.-12p.m. at Waco High School and at University High School. Enjoy food, entertainment, and school supplies, while supplies last. There will also be opportunities for health screenings and immunizations. All free! Bus transportation will be available for both locations.

Have you been trying to find a way to help your community in these crazy times? Central Texas needs blood! Donate blood on Saturday at Grace Bible Church in Killeen. Carter Blood Care observes all social distancing guidelines.

Loving Kindness Ministries in Waco will be will be passing out free bags of school supplies for the 2021 school year on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their building, located at 3220 N 15th A in Waco. Their goal is to assist those in need with the tools to succeed. This is a drive thru event and children must be present to receive supplies. All are welcome to attend this event.

