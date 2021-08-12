Affidavit: Man who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Keneth LaMadrid after he allegedly agreed to pay a fee in exchange for sex with an adult and a minor during a conversation online.

A criminal complaint states an undercover deputy placed a sex advertisement in a “website known for prostitution and human trafficking.”

LaMadrid allegedly responded to the advertisement and agreed to pay a fee for a massage and sex with two people, one of whom was described as being underage.

During the conversation, LaMadrid allegedly agreed to meet the adult and minor at a parking lot at the intersection of 19th Street and Lake Shore Dr.

“He wanted both females engaged in sex acts when he arrived,” the criminal complaint states, “He indicated he would enter the back of the vehicle and would engage in acts for the fee with the both the adult and juvenile.”

LaMadrid allegedly arrived at the parking, walked to the decoy vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle, the court document states.

Deputies conducting surveillance took him into custody and claim LaMadrid was in possession of the “agreed upon monetary amount as well as the cell phone the communication was occurring on.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.