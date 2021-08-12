Advertisement

Affidavit: Man who solicited minor for sex online actually arranged meeting with undercover deputy

Keneth LaMadrid
Keneth LaMadrid(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested Keneth LaMadrid after he allegedly agreed to pay a fee in exchange for sex with an adult and a minor during a conversation online.

A criminal complaint states an undercover deputy placed a sex advertisement in a “website known for prostitution and human trafficking.”

LaMadrid allegedly responded to the advertisement and agreed to pay a fee for a massage and sex with two people, one of whom was described as being underage.

During the conversation, LaMadrid allegedly agreed to meet the adult and minor at a parking lot at the intersection of 19th Street and Lake Shore Dr.

“He wanted both females engaged in sex acts when he arrived,” the criminal complaint states, “He indicated he would enter the back of the vehicle and would engage in acts for the fee with the both the adult and juvenile.”

LaMadrid allegedly arrived at the parking, walked to the decoy vehicle and attempted to enter the vehicle, the court document states.

Deputies conducting surveillance took him into custody and claim LaMadrid was in possession of the “agreed upon monetary amount as well as the cell phone the communication was occurring on.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and rescue crew at Lake Belton
Search and rescue crews respond after boat found on area lake with 2 young children on board
The NCAA panel "could not find that (Briles) failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance. ...
NCAA: Failure to report sexual assault was part of ‘campus-wide culture of nonreporting’ at BU; Briles cleared, attorney says
Bryce Fikes, 15, was struck and killed early Monday morning while running with the school’s...
Services scheduled for Central Texas teen struck, killed while running with cross country team
Fake currency with Chinese markings is used to train bank employees in China. It is not real...
Central Texas sheriff: Yes, currency with Chinese letters, markings is not real
Joey Enderle, 15 was last seen on Aug. 3.l
Central Texas teenager disappears; last seen on Aug. 3

Latest News

Educators at North Belton Middle School say middle school kids are a lot like the middle child.
Local administrator celebrates middle schoolers on National Middle Child Day
MCC academic center
Local college offers $200 to students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
The fire in Robinson that sent two victims with burns to a hospital was set deliberately,...
Fire that injured 3 local residents, leaving 2 badly burned, was set deliberately
FULL: Mayor Cantrell mandates vaccine cards at most businesses
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities